We need rules instead of political decisions

Autor: Jacek Ziarno

31-10-2018 14:15

The EC decision is a perfect illustration of the saying that much has to be changed to keep things the same: in fact, it allows Gazprom to continue its practices of sharing the EU market and rising prices - says Piotr Wozniak, President of the Management Board of PGNiG in an interview with Jacek Ziarno.

- In a conversation with our newspaper, Miguel Arias Canete, EU Commissioner for Climate and Energy Policy, noted that: “The option that the Nord Stream II pipeline will be operated in a legal vacuum or only under the law of a third country is not in the EU interest”. And earlier he said that: “We do not see the need to build a new infrastructure such as Nord Stream II”. This project, however, appears to be close to realization, and the Russians' objection to the subordination of this gigantic installation to the European law can be effective. A simple question: what does this mean?

- These statements are of no small importance. The publicly presented views of Commissioner Canete, Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, Director at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, or several important representatives of other EU directorates are unambiguous. The thing is that they are, unfortunately, not the only ones... In addition, the commissioners are catching up at the very last minute: the need to establish appropriate regulations in case of Nord Stream I and Nord Stream II could have been predicted much earlier.



It should be noted that all LNG regasification terminals are subject to EU law, although just like Nord Stream I and Nord Stream II, they form the so-called entry points to the European transmission network. An attempt to remove gas import pipelines from general statutory requirements is dramatic.



- Rules of the stronger one?



- For us, the stronger one is not the one who has a stronger fist, but the one who follows the rules. It should be recalled that Gazprom de facto boycotted the verdict of the Court of Arbitration in the Russian-Ukrainian gas dispute. Nothing but business hooliganism...



It is clear from the EU law that Nord Stream II must be treated like an internal gas pipeline. Not because it passes through the Baltic Sea, but because it is dedicated exclusively to the European Community. I worked for a European regulator (ACER - Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators - ed.) for 8 years and this conviction has been firmly established in my head.



Substantive arguments are one thing, and political interests are the other. Authorities attempt to bring serious problems to the question of how much Russian gas would have to be transported through Ukraine after the launch of Nord Stream II - to alleviate any adverse effects caused by the loss of the country's assets to its neighbour and serious loss of its revenue as a consequence of reducing charges for gas transmission. It's a mistake.