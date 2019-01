What is the future of Polish infrastructure? CEOs and ministers give their predictions

The year 2018 was eventful in events that left a lasting impression on the construction industry in Poland. According to CEOs of key companies, as well as representatives of the government, 2019 will also be an interesting time for the Polish construction industry.

Jerzy Mirgos, CEO of Mirbud

Grzegorz Grabowski, CEO of Torpol

What follows is a selection of statements made by CEOs of leading construction companies, as well as ministers who have the greatest impact on the situation of this sector.- Bearing in mind the possible further increase in prices of materials and general construction services in 2019-2020, we try to ensure that our portfolio contains, in particular, short-term, and thus also safe, contracts - pointed out the company's CEO.At the same time, he expressed hope that the Ministry of Infrastructure will take actions that provide for the possibility of statutory valorisation of all road and rail contracts.According to Mirgos, this would allow to stabilize the situation on the infrastructure market. At the same time, he admitted that if this does not happen, in 2019-2020 the profitability of PBDiM Kobylarnia, a road company that belongs to the Mirbud group, will be close to zero.- Despite this, I still have an optimistic outlook on the future. The group has a secured order portfolio for 2019 and we are prepared for worse results in the road construction business - assured the CEO.The head of a group specializing in railway construction reminded that the current National Railway Program covers the implementation of approximately 220 projects by the year 2023.The value of the entire program, together with the planned recapitalization, may exceed PLN 70 billion. Therefore, as Grabowski said, the Polish market has very good prospects for the upcoming years.