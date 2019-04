Where do Polish millionaires live?

The number of millionaires in Poland is increasing. Most people with annual income above one million zlotys live in the Masovian and... Silesian Voivodeships. Only last year, 514 new millionaires appeared in Silesia, and since 2011 their number has increased by 100 per cent.

The Wielkopolskie, Malopolskie and Dolnoslaskie are also at the forefront of voivodships with the largest number of millionaires.

The smallest number of millionaires is in Opole.

Although entrepreneurs dominate among taxpayers with income exceeding one million zlotys, nowadays the list includes more and more employees who settle the PIT-37 tax return.

Surprising result of Silesia

The number of millionaires is growing every year. Based on the data obtained from the provincial Tax Administration Offices, we checked which regions of the country are usually chosen by very wealthy individuals as their place of residence. Any person who obtained an income above one million zlotys in 2017 was recognized by us as a millionaire. These are taxpayers who settle in PIT-37, PIT-36, PIT-36L, PIT-38 and PIT-39 tax returns.The data collected by WNP.PL shows that in 2017 there were 25 349 millionaires in Poland. Most of them lived in the Masovian Voivodship - 6 662. As many as 4 630 of them filed the PIT36L tax return. These are entrepreneurs have their incomes taxed according to the flat tax. In 2017, there were 877 millionaires in the Masovian Voivodship who received income from employment (PIT37).The Silesian Voivodeship ranks second as far as the number of millionaires is concerned. In 2017, there were 2 809 of them. This is an increase of 514 people compared to 2016 and as much as 100% compared to 2011. At that time, there were around 1 400 people with an income above 1 million zlotys in Silesia.- Most “millionaires” are entrepreneurs - i.e. people who file the PIT-36L tax return and have their incomes taxed according to the flat tax. In 2017, more than 80 percent of all millionaires were flat-tax payers. An interesting fact is that the most dramatic increase was recorded among people who obtained income above one million zlotys from employment and filed the PIT-37 tax return; a few years ago, there were only a few such cases, but this year and last year such income was shown by over one hundred people - says Michal Kasprzak, head of the Customer Service and External Communication Department of the Tax Administration Office in Katowice.