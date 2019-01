World trade in 2019. Stuck between hope and doubt.

Autor: Hanna Luczkiewicz

2018 was one of the most turbulent years for global economic relations. The trade war launched by President Donald Trump in the spring of this year, uncertainty associated with Brexit, blocking the functioning of the World Trade Organization and its Appeal Body, stagnation of the negotiations on bilateral and multilateral agreements, and the growing number of non-tariff trade barriers - these are just a few issues that made the passing year difficult for entrepreneurs.

Concerns in relation to the global trade in 2019? These include an escalation of the conflict between China and the US, tariff duties on cars and car parts, collapse of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and future free trade agreement with Great Britain after (the uncertain) Brexit.

Lights in the tunnel? Entry into force of agreements with Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, as well as finalization of negotiations on trade agreements with Mercosur, Mexico and Chile.

Hope or a concern? Elections to the European Parliament and the new European Commission.

There is a high probability that the current political and economic tensions will affect the rules of conducting international business in 2019.



We should think about the aspects that need special attention: where are the risks and opportunities for exporting companies? Especially considering that in the upcoming year the number of unknowns will be particularly high, forcing enterprises to devote more time to monitor the dynamic geopolitical situation.

Escalation of the conflict between China and the US

The relations between two largest economic powers will be in a sense determined by the global trade relations. And so - despite the agreement concluded by President Trump and President Xi at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December 2018 - the situation between these two economies still remains tense.



The US gave the competitor 90 days to find a solution to the negative trade balance and unfair practices used by China (subsidies, technology transfer, etc.). Otherwise, the US is ready to impose additional tariffs, worth $ 250 billion, for products exported from China.



The question then is how both economies could solve the existing impasse in 2019. Trump has repeatedly insisted that he wants to see “structural” changes in the Chinese economy that will lead to a more well-adjusted trade balance. Washington also calls for the end of a huge network of subsidies and cheap state loans that fuelled China's economic growth and the international march of “state” champions.



It is not clear whether President Xi would ever be willing to make such concessions. Especially considering that it was also due to “capitalism with a Chinese face” that this country could flourish in the last 30 years. Therefore, the issue remains open.